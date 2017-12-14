Heil maintenance videos

Heil – a maker of refuse collection bodies – has introduced the Service Shack video series, featuring step-by-step maintenance instructions in English, Spanish, and French.

The segments also educate viewers about the importance of Personal Protective Equipment, required tools, and the value of parts from the Original Equipment Manufacturer.

The videos are now available through the company’s Learning Management System, and new videos are promised every month to cover topics ranging from filter replacements, to setting hydraulic pressures, to common pre-trip walkaround inspection procedures.