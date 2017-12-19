Help ELDs now for iOS

Help Inc.’s PrePass Electronic Logging Device (ELD) application is now available for iOS devices through Apple’s app store.

Released in November, the ELD is also offered at a discount when bundled with other PrePass services.

Users first establish a PrePass Fleet Manager account and order an OBD device that plugs into a truck’s diagnostic port. From there, they have access to the ELD, Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR), central web-based reports, and a simple OBD wireless connection using Bluetooth.