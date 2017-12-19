0 Comments
Help ELDs now for iOS
Posted: Dec 19, 2017 3:42 PM | Last Updated: Dec 19, 2017 3:42 PM
Help Inc.’s PrePass Electronic Logging Device (ELD) application is now available for iOS devices through Apple’s app store.
Released in November, the ELD is also offered at a discount when bundled with other PrePass services.
Users first establish a PrePass Fleet Manager account and order an OBD device that plugs into a truck’s diagnostic port. From there, they have access to the ELD, Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR), central web-based reports, and a simple OBD wireless connection using Bluetooth.