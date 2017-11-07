Hot topics featured at rescheduled edu session

TRURO, NS – The biggest issues in the industry are coming to Nova Scotia this December.

The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) and Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic (THRSCA) are hosting an educational seminar Dec. 5.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 12, the event was moved to the new date due to scheduling conflicts, and will run from 9am to 1pm.

The group says the seminar will bring value to employers and employees in the industry by answering questions about three of the hottest discussion topics in trucking right now.

Informational sessions will be held on the Electronic Logging Device Mandate set to hit the United States in December, the legalization of marijuana in Canada set for next July, and youth recruitment in a shrinking labor market.

Speakers will include industry experts and a lawyer to discuss employers’ rights when it comes to cannabis.

Those looking register can contact Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca. Registration is $50 for PMTC and THRSCA members, and $125.00 for non-members.

The organization says location details will be provided upon registration.