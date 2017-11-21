Magline has unveiled a new hydraulic-braked hand truck, which has brakes that can be activated by the pull of a single finger.

The company says its ControlPRO technology requires three time less force to slow the truck, reducing hand and forearm fatigue in the process.

The split-line hydraulic system offers even braking on both sides, while an axle-less design ensures that brakes remain aligned, the company adds. The brake lever can also be adjusted without tools to fit a wide range of hand grips, while the self-cleaning disc brakes work in all weather conditions.

Heavy-duty wheel brackets have also increased load capacity up to 600 pounds, and there’s an ergonomic kick bar to help with loading, unloading, and breaking back loads. It all rolls on 10-inch wheels.