Larson Electronics has released an LED inspection drop light that is said to be waterproof and vaper-proof, keeping moisture out of the handle and light head when working in wet locations.

The 10-watt VPLHL-LEDC-50 inspection light shines red, blue, green, amber or white, and triples the foot candles of standard incandescent lamps while using about 1/0th the electricity. It will light an eight-foot area in all directions, while the lack of a ballast reduces weight and size.

It features a rubber, insulated handle, and a stainless-steel wire guard to protect the glass dome. There’s also a 50-foot 16/3 SOOW cable for long range and safe, convenient operation in wet areas.