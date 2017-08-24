Products: Technology
HOT TOPIC:  Remote Engine Reprogramming
Integrated ELD and fleet management system

Posted: Aug 24, 2017 3:57 PM | Last Updated: Aug 24, 2017 3:57 PM

Geotab is teaming up with JJ Keller and Associates with a cloud-based system that audits Electronic Logging Device Data transmitted from a Geotab GO device – integrating the JJ Keller Encompass fleet management system with Elogs.

Encompass also offers reports and alerts to help meet U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) requirements for driver qualification, managing drug and alcohol programs, driver training, accident tracking, and vehicle maintenance.

