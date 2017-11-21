Integrated ELD app

Mobile Awareness has unveiled an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) integrated with Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) and International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) tracking and reporting.

The MobileTRAQ ELD offers access to online logs and real-time remote monitoring, while data can be used to train drivers, the company says. The pre-trip and post-trip DVIR, meanwhile, is there to simplify inspections and documentation.

The product comes as a mobile application on any Android device and the web-based MobileTRAQ platform. If a driver loses or breaks a device, the server automatically updates a replacement device, the company says.

Fleets can also bundle the ELD capabilities with asset tracking/navigation options, or use a related ruggedized seven-inch touchscreen tablet.