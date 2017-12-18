Judge backs jury's verdict in MaxxForce case

JACKSON, TN – A Tennessee judge has denied a bid by Navistar to scrap a jury’s US $30.8-million verdict surrounding the sale of tractors powered by Maxxforce engines.

Judge Roy Morgan reviewed the verdict awarded to Milan Logistics Supply Chain, along with proof that Navistar knew it had issues with the engine but “took a course of action not to disclose and claimed it was just normal business practice.”

Morgan added US $1.3 million in legal fees to the award.