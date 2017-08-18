June delays at border caused by leaky A/C

OTTAWA, ON – An outage of the Canadian Automated Export Declaration (CAED) system in June, caused delays at the border for some trucks over a 30-hour period.

The Statistics Canada outage that affected the CAED, was caused by a leaking air conditioner the CBC is reporting. According to the news outlet, repairs incorrectly done led to an escalating set of circumstances that triggered the second major outage of the year for the statistics bureau.

No declarations could be submitted to the CAED system electronically during the outage, which took 30 hours to restore.

The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) said it was only goods destined for somewhere other than the United States and Canada that were affected by the outage.

“The impact on goods being exported via highway/rail mode was minimal as the majority of highway/rail exports are destined to the United States, and are exempt from export reporting requirements,” said a CBSA spokesperson in a statement.

Those drivers that needed to file the information for goods destined for another location were able to do so the old-fashioned way, with a paper B13 form. If the goods being shipped were restricted, the form along with all licences were required to be presented at the closest CBSA office to each border point.

The CBSA is noting that although it may have taken additional time to fill out the forms, there was no disruption in processing them during the outage.

The number of B13 forms that needed to be filed, and the number of delayed trucks during the outage was not available at press time, but will be updated once it becomes available.