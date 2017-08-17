Kenworth Ontario moves Ottawa-area dealership

OTTAWA, ON – Kenworth Ontario has moved its Ottawa-area dealership to a new 43,000-square-foot facility about 35 kilometers southeast of Parliament Hill.

The 10-acre site is accessed off Highway 417 and features seven drive-through service bays, two of which have full-length pits. There’s room to service 14 tractors overall. And drivers are treated to a lounge with satellite TV and vending machines, as well as showers.

Other service-related offerings include two-hour truck diagnostics through Kenworth’s PremierCare ExpressLane, a pair of 7.5-ton overhead cranes, dedicated express lube bays, and a dedicated bay for vehicles with natural gas engines.

The parts operation includes a 4,200-square-foot display area and a warehouse almost twice that large.

“We have built our new facility in a large, new industrial park that is experiencing rapid growth,” said Guy Mercier, dealer principal and president of the Kenworth Ontario Group, which operates additional Kenworth Ontario locations in Kingston, Peterborough and Thunder Bay, Ontario. The dealer group also operates Canada’s first TRP store, located in Belleville.

Kenworth Ontario – Ottawa is located at 432 Corduroy Road. It’s open 7 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.