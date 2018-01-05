Leadership change at Yokohama

SANTA ANA, CA – Yokohama Tire (YTC) has named Jeff Barna is its new president as it makes three key changes to its senior leadership team.

Barna joined the company last January as Chief Operating Officer, and now will be responsible for original equipment sales and export sales, as well as human resources, in addition to previous responsibilities ranging from sales and marketing to logistics and managing projects.

Shinichi Takimoto has been named Chief Executive Officer of YTC, Yokohama Tire Canada, and Yokohama Tire Mexico S de RL de CV.

Hideto Katsuragawa retains his roles of president and Chief Executive Officer of Yokohama Corporation of North America, but also becomes chairman of YTC.