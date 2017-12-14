LED headlamp for medium-duty

Truck-Lite’s Roadmax LED headlight system for medium-duty trucks are now available as a factory option on new Freightliner M2 Model 106 and 112, and the Thomas Built C2 bus – and can be retrofitted on previous generations.

Features of the light headlight include a Diamond Shell 2.0 coating to prevent hazing and crazing.

The Roadmax is rated for a 30,000-hour lifespan, compared to the 1,000 hours for a typical halogen system, the company says. And while the light output by a halogen bulb can drop 25% after 100 hours on the road, the Roadmax LED headlights were found to drop 7% over 25,000 hours.