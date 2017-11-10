Liberty's Taylor honored for industry service

TORONTO, ON -- Brian Taylor, the founder of Liberty Linehaul, has been presented the Omnitracs-Ontario Trucking Association Service to Industry Award.

The honor recognizes commitment, vision, leadership, and “unstinting service” to the trucking industry.

“As a person, Brian is modest. But he commands a tremendous amount of respect for his balanced and progressive approach to issues, especially concerning safety and carrier accountability,” says Stephen Laskowski, president of the Ontario Trucking Assoication.

Taylor, a Kitchener native, was the son of a cattle farmer and truck driver, and was able to driver a truck before he could drive a car. In fact, he took the controls of a truck when he was as young as eight.

He officially began his career hauling gravel and working as a diesel mechanic, founding Liberty Linehaul in 1987 as a Less than Truckload and truckload carrier specializing in cross-border freight. It now has 48 tractors and 95 trailers based in Ayr, Ontario.

Taylor was chairman of the Ontario Trucking Association between 2010-12, and played a role in establishing rules for wheel installers in the 1990s. He has been a champion of speed limiters and Electronic On Board Recorder mandate, as well as finding solutions to the driver shortage.

“His integrity, his honesty and his loyalty are unquestionable,” says Dan Einwechter, Chief Executive Officer of Challenger Motor Freight and a long-time friend. “He leads by example and inspires everyone around him to elevate their game as well.”

Adds Mike Ham, VP of Omnitracs: “Brian is living proof that you don’t need a lot of trucks to influence change. His commitment to serving the OTA, the industry, and his customers is remarkable.”