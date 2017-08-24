Lifetime longhaul mattress

Minimizer is looking to maximize the life of sleeper mattresses, building on a product line that includes the Long Haul Series Seat.

The company insists its Long Haul Series Mattress is no ordinary sleeping pad. This product is made of natural, organic latex foam. Unlike memory foam, which retains body heat and conforms to someone’s body, latex is breathable and buoyant – regulating a user’s temperature and instantly reacting to changes in sleeping position, Minimizer says. The mattress stays cool all night long.

Antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties have been introduced to fight mildew, bacteria and dust mites.

The Long Haul Series Mattress comes with a lifetime guarantee.