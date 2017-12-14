Load volumes climb for sixth month: TransCore

TORONTO, ON – November was the sixth month in a row Canadian load volumes rose at a record pace, according to analysts at TransCore Link Logistics.

The group reported a 57% year-over-year gain on the month, leaving it tied with October which posted the same gains over 2016.

Loads carried within Canada accounted for 27% of the total volumes for November, a 54% increase over the same month in 2016, while cross-border loads represented 70% of the data submitted by TransCore’s users.

Loads heading south from Canada were up 72% year-over-year, while loads entering the country increased by 57% for the same period.

As loads increased, equipment postings decreased, with a 20% dip from 2016. November showed the tightest truck-to-load ratio all year.

TransCore’s data is comprised of information provided from 5,500 fleets and brokers in Canada that use it’s Loadlink service.