Loblaw goes electric

VANCOUVER, BC – One of the country’s largest grocery retailers is going electric.

Loblaw Companies was joined last week by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to unveil a fully-electric Class 8 truck, made by United States manufacturer BYD.

Specializing in electric trucks and buses, BYD will be bringing vehicles capable of making commercial deliveries with zero carbon emissions to the grocery and pharmacy giant in the next few years, Loblaw said. They are also investing in a hybrid refrigerated trailers.

Loblaw estimates removing diesel from their transport trucks and refrigerated trailers could reduce more than 94,000 tonnes of C02 emissions per year, the equivalent of removing more than 20,000 cars from the road.

Rob Wiebe, executive vice president, supply chain, said the company wants to play a leadership role among Canadian retailers in making a positive environmental impact.

"As one of Canada's largest energy users, given the size and scope of our retail network and supply chain, we know we have a critical role to play in helping Canada reach its carbon reduction targets," he said.

The company said it is taking the new measure as part of its goal to cut its emissions 30% by 2030. The company says that by that time it will have reduced emissions associated with electricity consumption by 35%, transportation by 25%, and cut emissions associated with refrigerants in half. It also aims to improve waste diversion by 80% in stores and 95 % in distribution centers.

Loblaw is part of the Weston Group of Companies which also owns the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, and Presidents’ Choice labels in Canada.