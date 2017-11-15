Mack Anthem debuts in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, MX – Mexico had its first taste of Mack’s Anthem highway tractor on Tuesday, completing the truck’s North American rollout with an unveiling at the Expo Transporte trade show.

Buyers in the country will also have access to more places to find the trucks and service alike. The Trasca dealership group has officially added 18 new locations to Mack’s network. And in the first quarter of 2018, the Original Equipment Manufacturer will begin sending trucks into markets further to the south, including Central America, the Caribbean, Columbia, and Argentina.

“Mack is in Mexico and is here to stay,” said Eduardo Herrera, vice president – Latin America, when revealing the truck he referred to as the best Mack has ever launched in the on-road marketplace. The model replaces the axle-back version of the Pinnacle tractor.

Mexico’s Anthems will include one significant difference when compared to their counterparts in Canada and the U.S., however. Because of different emissions rules in the jurisdiction, the standard power offering will be a Euro 4-rated Mack MP engine. The fuel-saving GHG17 MP8 engine will be an option, but approved only where Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid are available.

“Built with Mack’s legendary durability and our latest innovations to improve fuel efficiency and productivity, the Mack Anthem is designed to meet the needs of our Mexican customers,” said Mack president Dennis Slagle in a related release. “We’re confident that these features, along with the new standard of driver comfort delivered by the Mack Anthem, will help boost Mack’s presence in the important Mexican market.”

The Anthem was first revealed to North American buyers in September, and comes in the form of a day cab, 48-inch flat roof, and 70-inch high-rise sleeper.

This is a key rollout for Mack, which has a 2% market share in the expanding on-highway market, below its stronger positions in segments like construction and refuse.

John Walsh, vice president of Mack Trucks – global marketing, says the response to the Anthem has already exceeded expectations, especially with the 70-inch sleepers.

There is certainly the potential for growth in sales. This year Mack projects the North American Class 8 truck market to reach 235,000 units, and it’s expecting 260,000 truck sales next year as the long-haul market begins to recover. Even before 2018 begins, that projection already faces some upward pressure, he said.

This truck is meant to help.

“Somos Mack. Este es nuestro Anthem,” the company proclaimed in Guadalajara. “We are Mack. This is our Anthem.”