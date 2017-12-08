Mack names new president

GREENSBORO, NC – Martin Weissburg will become the president of Mack Trucks on June 1, succeeding Dennis Slagle who has led the manufacturer since 2008.

Weissburg is currently the president of Volvo Construction Equipment. Slagle will remain with Volvo Group, reporting to president and Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt as a special projects leader.

Weissburg joined Volvo Group in 2005 as president – Volvo Financial Services Americas, and in 2010 became global president of Volvo Financial Services. His career in trucking began with Caterpillar, where he participated in a management trainee program after graduating from Purdue University. After earning an MBA, he served as president of Great Dane Financial, and president of a furniture manufacturer known as Woodard.

“Thanks to Denny Slagle’s leadership, the Volvo Group’s North American truck business has substantially improved its profitability and competitiveness, and is strongly positioned for the future,” Lundstedt said in a release. “In Marty Weissburg, Mack Trucks will have another proven leader who is passionate about realizing the full potential of this great truck brand.”

Mack recently launched a new on-highway truck platform known as the Anthem.

Weissburg will be based in Greensboro, North Carolina.