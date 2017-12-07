Manac expands presence in Montreal West Island

BOUCHERVILLE, QC – Manac, the Canadian maker of semi-trailers, is opening a new sales, parts and service center at 1350 boulevard Hymus, Dorval.

Located along highways 20 and 40, the facility is part of the company’s plan to increase its presence in the Montreal West Island.

The sales office opened December 4, while the parts and service departments open in February.

“The addition of a sales, parts, and service center in this strategic area is not only in response to our clientele’s needs for proximity and availability in the West Island, but also to serve our numerous customers who travel through the Greater Montreal area.” said Luc St-Jacques, general sales manager - Quebec.

The new location will include a sales team, a yard to hold about 100 semi-trailers, and a service repair shop with parts distribution.