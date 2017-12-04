BREAKING Manitoulin takes over Duckering’s LTL

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Manitoulin Transport has made a big move to expand its business in Alberta.

The company announced today that it has acquired Less than Truckload (LTL) provider Duckering's Transport. The purchase builds on Manitoulin’s other investments in Western Canada in recent years.

Duckering's International Freight Services. was not included in the purchase.

Jeff King, president for Manitoulin Transport said the new addition was importation for the company because it increases their footprint with over 100 new direct service points, as well as priming them for continued growth.

Duckering's was founded by Clarence Duckering in 1971 and has remained a family-owned business for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Red Deer, it has terminal facilities in Brooks, Calgary, Camrose, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat.