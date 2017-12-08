Maxim raises $27K for Christmas Cheer

WINNIPEG, MB – Maxim Truck and Trailer’s 25th annual charity pancake breakfast was held December 7, raising more than $27,000 for the Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg.

More than 500 guests headed to the showroom in the company’s head office in Winnipeg.

"Our charity events receive great support from Maxim employees, suppliers and customers," says Troy Hamilton, president of Maxim Truck and Trailer. "It's encouraging to see such support for organizations that focus on improving the lives of children and adults in our communities."

The Christmas Cheer Board supports families that receive provincial assistance as well as the working poor.

Maxim has 17 branch offices and more than 550 employees in 11 cities from Vancouver to Montreal.