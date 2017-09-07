Measure braking anticipation

Blue Tree Systems’ new anticipation feature measures the gap between acceleration and brake use – offering data that can be used to improve brake life, fuel economy and more.

A large number of quick jumps from the accelerator to brake, such as those that last less than one second, can indicate drivers who are reacting to events rather than making a controlled brake application. In contrast, a good “anticipation score” reflects fuel-efficient techniques, with drivers allowing vehicles to slow naturally.

Reducing brake use can lower wear and tear on components such as linings, pads, drums and rotors, the company says.

The data is fed into Blue Tree’s Driver Performance scoring system in the cab, with full reports available through the FleetManager.com portal.