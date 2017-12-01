Mitsubishi Fuso Truck names new president

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – Justin Palmer has been named president and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, replacing Jecka Glasman who is returning to Israel for reported family reasons.

Palmer has served Fuso for two years as director – business operations, where he has been responsible for business planning and managing improvement processes. Prior to that he had roles in international operations and business development within other multinational corporations.

Said Michael Kamper, senior vice president and head of sales and marketing at Daimler Trucks Asia and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation: “We will miss Jecka. She did a fantastic job of managing Fuso through a transitionary period as we developed the new eCanter all-electric truck, as well as the coming gasoline-engine FE Series. But we’re also very fortunate to have Justin available to step into the role as president and CEO, to lead our North American operations going forward. He has already contributed greatly to our strategic planning and business operations improvement, and he has developed a thorough knowledge of where we need to be as a company. We look forward to a prosperous future for FUSO under his leadership.”

Palmer will operate from FUSO headquarters in Logan Township, NJ.