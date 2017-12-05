Multi-purpose cleaners

Penray’s new Tough Max multi-service cleaning products have been formulated to attack more than grease, oil, and grime.

The solvent-free Multi-Purpose Degreasing Wipes are said to clean grease, tar, and ink from tools, but also be gentle enough for leather, vinyl, or even dirty hands. No water is required.

The Tough Max Purple Multi-Purpose Cleaner offers extra cleaning power for grease, oil and other stubborn stains, and can be used on almost any non-porous or semi-porous surface, from machinery to floors and walls.

Rounding out the formulas, Tough Max liquid concentrate comes in 32-ounce trigger spray bottles as well as five-gallon and 10-gallon pails, or a 55-gallon drum. It can be diluted to mixtures that include as much as 95% water.