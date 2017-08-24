NACV floor space sells out

ATLANTA, GA – Floor space at the inaugural North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show exhibition is going, going, gone.

The industry trade show focused on truck and trailer manufacturers, and commercial vehicle parts and components suppliers, announced that it has sold out of its 365,000 square-foot exhibition space. Nearly half that space will be occupied by companies headquartered outside the United States.

A total of 400 exhibitors will demonstrate their latest products to the trucking industry at the Georgia World Congress Center Sept. 25 to 28.

Larry Turner, president and CEO of Hannover Fairs USA ,and co-organizer of the NACV Show, says he is thrilled companies from around the world have embraced the new show.

Companies from South American, Europe, and Southeast Asia are all expected to be in attendance, as well as those from Canada and the U.S.

A full list of exhibitors, as well as more information about the show, can be found here.