Navistar names Prestolite standard

Prestolite Electric high-output alternators are now standard on Navistar medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Leece-Neville IdlePro and IdlePro Extreme heavy-duty alternators will be standard on International HX severe-duty trucks. Prestolite Electric’s Leece-Neville products also continue to be standard on International LT Series, RH Series, and Durastar vehicles.

HX severe-duty vehicles will be fitted with IdlePro 160-amp alternators, with the option of IdlePro 210-amp and 240-amp variants, as well as the IdlePro Extreme 325-amp alternator.

IdlePro and IdlePro Extreme alternators offer features including Prestolite’s Isolated Ground Technology, which the company says can protect against electrolytic damage by reducing stray voltage on the engine block.