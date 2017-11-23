Nett Technologies is on the move

MISSISAUGA, ON – Nett Technologies is doubling its space.

The Canadian maker of emissions control systems is moving to a new 87,000 sq.-ft facility on Kestrel Road in Mississauga beginning Dec. 15.

CEO John Popik say the move has been coming for awhile as the company is experiencing significant growth.

The new facility will also leave room for further expansion, should the producer of three-way catalytic converters, diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction systems need it.