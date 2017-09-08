New Ambassador Bridge good for trade: CTA

OTTAWA, ON – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) applauded the Canadian government for issuing the permits required for the Ambassador Bridge expansion project to continue.

The Detroit International Bridge Company, building a privately-funded six-lane crossing to replace the current, 87-year-old, Ambassador Bridge, announced the granting of the permits earlier this week. The current bridge will come down once the new one is in place.

The new bridge, along with the planned Gordie Howe International Bridge being constructed a few kilometers away, will increase capacity at North America’s busiest border crossing.

CTA President Stephen Laskowski says the investments in the new infrastructure means good things for future trade by truck between Canada and the United States.

“With this development, the Canadian trucking industry and supply chains on both sides of the border – which depend on fast, efficient trade – should be welcoming not just one, but two contemporary new bridges capable of supporting international trade demands in a modern economy,” he said.

The Ontario-Michigan gateway sees more than 4.2 million trucks per year cross between the two existing bridges, the current Ambassador Bridge and the Blue Water bridge operating between Sarnia and Port Huron.