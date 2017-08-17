New API for FleetWave

Chevin Fleet Solutions has introduced a new Application Program Interface (API) for its FleetWave product, providing external access to specific pockets of software data.

Fleetwave already integrates with more than 100 different third-party systems including GPS and telematics, fueling systems, accounting software, and leasing providers. Now users can build their own API’s using CRUD (Create, Read, Updated, Delete) rules, sharing data with other software applications in real-time –- without bulk imports, exports, or manually keyed data.

It's about transforming data into information. For example, taking data from a fuel supplier or fuel card will offer accurate reports on fuel use, mileage, and sustainability targets, the company says.