New axles for Kenworth T270 and T370

Kenworth T270 and T370 trucks are now available with Dana Spicer S140 single-reduction, single-drive axles, with Gross Axle Weight Ratings of 16,000 to 21,000 pounds.

According to Dana, the four S140 axles feature ratio coverage from 3.31 to 6.50, supporting performance across a variety of vocations. High-capacity and bearing systems are used to support durability in the face of higher horsepowers and torques. Standard R Series spindles offer easier fits.

The new S140 axle also features GenTech gearing to reduce noise levels by up to 12 decibels compared to standard gear designs, and provides a smoother vehicle ride, the company says. The S140 axles are also 85 pounds lighter than Dana P20060S axles.