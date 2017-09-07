New work light from SnapOn

Snap-On says its new ECARA052 and CTLAR761 work lights with built-in batter gauges are the brightest offerings in their class, exceeding 500 lumens overall. The ability to control the amount of light shining on a specific job can also extend the run time by hours.

The lights will run four hours at a maximum brightness and more than eight hours at a 40% brightness. And their battery gauges show how much power remains. Warnings are generated when available power drops below 5%.

Other features include a pivoting light bar and ergonomic grip, as well as a hook and magnetic attachments.