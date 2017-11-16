Ontario announces tools for winter roads

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario government is offering support to drivers trying to navigate winter roads this year.

Today Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca announced expansions to two digital tools for drivers to help them plan safe routes through snowy conditions.

The website Track My Plow now covers all 20 of the province’s winter maintenance contract areas, allowing drivers to see the location of plows on highways during and after a storm, and use roadways that have been cleared.

Del Duca said drivers should be careful operating around the more than 1,100 pieces of winter maintenance equipment, reminding them to leave lots of room and never pass a working snowplow.

Ontario is also helping drivers with an added real-time weather forecasting and road conditions feature on the Ontario 511 traveler information service.

The new service predicts road conditions based on forecasted weather, precipitation, wind, and temperature, and includes current reported road conditions, as well as views from weather and traffic cameras.

The Ontario 511 service is also on Twitter, with regional twitter accounts as well, as additional digital tools to keep drivers in the province updated on the weather and road conditions.