Ontario extends 407 toll route

TORONTO, ON – Ontario has added 9.6 kilometers to Highway 407, a toll route stretching across the Toronto area, opening a segment between Oshawa’s Harmony Road and Clarington’s Taunton Road.

The first phase of the highway’s eastern extension opened last year at Brock Road in Pickering, included the north-south Highway 412, and now reports 40,000 vehicles per day. A final phase to open in 2020 will connect Highway 407 to Highway 35/115 and include Highway 418.

“I am pleased to announce that this new stretch of Highway 407 is complete and is now open to everyone travelling in Durham Region – creating infrastructure that will fuel the economy and create jobs, connecting people and businesses while making commutes less stressful today and tomorrow,” said Transport Minister Steven Del Duca. “Our government is providing alternate options for travellers, and I look forward to the completion of the last phase of the Highway 407 project in 2020.”

Tolls charged on the government-owned Highway 407 and 412 are lower than the privately owned Highway 407 ETR.