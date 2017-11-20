Ontario Food Terminal delays at an end

TORONTO, ON – An 11-day strike at the Ontario Food Terminal is over.

Twenty-five striking workers represented by Teamsters Local 419 returned to work Monday, after the union reached a deal on Friday morning.

The workers were blocking trucks entering and exiting the terminal in Etobicoke, causing long delays for drivers and traffic to be backed up along The Queensway.

The workers went on strike Nov. 7 because of a disagreement on wages, as well as other contract issues.