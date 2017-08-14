Ontario introducing electronic permits

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Ministry of Transportation is implementing electronic single trip permits for oversize/overweight vehicles beginning Monday, August 14.

If permit holders choose to carry an electronic version of the permit, it has to be downloaded to a handheld device or tablet before departure – or printed as a hard copy, the ministry notes. Cellular coverage, after all, can be limited in certain areas.

Those who choose to carry and surrender an electronic permit must also agree to hand over the hand-held device or tablet when requested by police or other ministry-appointed personnel carrying out provisions under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. They must also, on request, email the permit to the officer.