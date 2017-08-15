Orr named senior VP at CFI

JOPLIN, MO – TFI International’s CFI truckload division has named Greg Orr as senior vice president – sales and operations, in a role that has him reporting to CFI president Tim Staroba.

Orr was most recently president of Action Resources, where he was responsible for a hazardous waste fleet. Prior to that, he was president of Con-way Multimodal, vice president – operations for Greatwide Dedicated Transport, and vice president/account general manager at Schneider Logistics.

"We are very pleased to have Greg on board. His wide-ranging industry experience will lead the direction necessary to continue CFI's growth and development well into the future," said Staroba. "Given our strategic direction, Greg will help CFI achieve the next level of operational efficiency and sales excellence."