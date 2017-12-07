OTA launching sales council

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association has unveiled a new sales council, building on the earlier rollout of a dedicated finance council.

Carriers participating in sales council events will learn how to manage sales staff, grow services, and establish management methods deployed in different industry sectors, the association says.

David Tumber of Kriska Transportation will serve as chairman, and be supported by Mike McCarron of Left Lane Associates. Those looking to participate in a steering committee are asked to email dtumber@kriskagroup.com, or mike@leftlaneassociates.ca.