BREAKING Out of service not enforceable until April on ELD's

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) is pushing back enforcement on the out-of-service criteria for the new Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate in the United States.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) new congressionally mandated ELD regulations will still take effect on Dec. 18, 2017 as planned, and will still be enforceable from that date, however the CVSA announced this morning that inspectors will not be putting vehicles out of service until April 1, 2018.

Until the April 1 deadline inspectors will be noting violations and roadside inspection reports, and issuing citations to drivers at the inspector’s discretion.

The announcement will not affect the enforcement of out-of-service criteria for Hours of Service.

The CVSA says the new date for applying the out-of-service criteria will provide the motor carrier industry, shippers, and the roadside enforcement community with the time to adjust to the new requirements before vehicles are placed out-of-service for ELD violations.

The phased-in approach has been used in the past when implementing a significant change to regulatory requirements. Both the CVSA and FMCSA agreed this approach would help to create a smoother transition for the industry.