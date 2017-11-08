Overing to oversee Hankook Canadian sales team

BRAMPTON, ON – Hankook Tire has a new director of sales and marketing in Canada.

The company announced today that John Overing will oversee the region’s sales team, and will be instrumental in identifying growth opportunities within the Canadian market.

Overing has more than 18 years of industry experience, including senior-level positions at Yokohama Tire and Michelin North America.

President of Hankook, Sean Yang, says the company is excited to welcome Overing to the team.

“He brings with him unparalleled knowledge and insights and we look forward to his success at Hankook Tire Canada.”