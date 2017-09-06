Ox Bodies announces new president

FAYETTE, AL – Henry Bell has been named as the new general manager and president of Ox Bodies.

Owned by Truck Bodies and Equipment International, the designer, manufacturer, and installer of medium- and heavy-duty truck bodies, saw its former general manager Ray Salley, retire in August.

With more than 27 years of experience in the industry, Bell has expertise in management, sales and marketing, lean manufacturing, and organizational development.

Prior to joining Truck Bodies in 2013 as vice-president of sales and marketing, Bell held management roles of increasing responsibility at Fontaine Fifth Wheel Company and Heil Environmental Industries.

Bob Fines, vice-president and general manager of Truck Bodies, called Bell an asset to the company and said he was looking forward to working with him in the new role.