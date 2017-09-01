PACCAR Parts opens 100th store

ALEXANDRIA, LA – PACCAR Parts has opened the doors to a TRP Store before – 99 times to be exact.

The company announced the opening of its 100th store this week, offering aftermarket replacement parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers, and buses.

The new store is owned by Kenworth of Louisiana, and will feature extended hours to serve both local customers and those just passing through.

David Danforth, general manager at PACCAR Parts and PACCAR vice president, said the company is proud to celebrate the milestone store opening.

TRP opened its first store just four years ago in 2013, and now has 100 locations in 27 countries.