Pana-Pacific picks up Radar

WATERLOO, ON – Pana-Pacific will be distributing BlackBerry Radar asset tracking systems, introducing the products through more than 2,800 heavy truck dealerships across North America.

The deal includes Radar-M -- designed for trailers and containers -- as well as Radar-L for flatbeds, chassis, containers, heavy machinery, and other non-powered assets.

Radar can offer near real-time about locations, route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door status, and percentage of cargo loads. It also collects about 100 times more data than conventional GPS-based track and trace solutions, says Philip Poulidis, senior vice president and general manager of BlackBerry Radar.

The agreement is seen as key to the product’s rollout. “Having a great product is nothing unless you have great distribution,” Poulidis said.

“We carry other telematic solutions but for trailers this will be the product we focus on,” says John Trenberth, Chief Executive Officer of Pana-Pacific. “We anticipate a good amount of interest.”

The products should be available in related retail operations by the third week of January, he added.