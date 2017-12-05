Products: Technology
HOT TOPIC:  Remote Engine Reprogramming
Parking predictor app

Trucker Path is helping to more easily identify the path to available parking spots.

A new parking prediction feature added to the company’s trip planning app compiles four years of data and more than 1 million monthly community-powered parking updates. This generates a percentage of parking spots available during a given period of time. Colored codes are used as well.

Users of the crowd-sourced app have made over 25 million truck parking updates, which offers real-time information about spots available at over 11,000 locations, including over 6,000 truck stops. The Trucker Path app has over 270,000 total truck parking spots in its database.

 

