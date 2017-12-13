Parking survey seeks input

TORONTO, ON – Just days away, the Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) mandate in the United States – with a similar law sure to follow in Canada – has brought important issues to the forefront of discussions in the trucking community.

Although Hours of Service (HoS) requirements remain the same, ELD requirements are highlighting a lack of safe parking in areas that line up with driver’s mandated cutoff times – forcing them to lose productive hours in search of a place to stop.

A new survey being conducted to provide information to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation aims to take a look at where parking gaps exist in Southern Ontario and provide information to help inform future infrastructure developments.

Funded by the Government of Ontario, and receiving support from the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada, The Owner-Operator's Business Association of Canada (OBAC), and The Women's Trucking Federation of Canada, the questionnaire asks drivers about parking needs both on major highways in Southern Ontario, and on Secondary roads.

The survey is also asking about amenities drivers would like to see and future or upgraded rest stops.

The survey is strictly confidential and is expected to be available until February to get as many responses as possible.

The Ontario Trucking Associations says it is encouraging drivers who travel in this area to complete the survey, even if they are based outside of Ontario.

The survey is available in both English and French. For more information, please contact Ted Harvey at ted.harvey@spr.ca.