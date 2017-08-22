Pearson Swissport strike could be at an end

TORONTO, ON – The strike may be over as early as tomorrow for 700 Swissport ground crew members at Pearson International Airport.

Newstalk 1010 radio is reporting a deal was offered to Teamsters Union Local 419 representing the workers, the first since they went on strike July 27. The workers will hold a vote to determine whether they will accept the deal Wednesday.

Swissport handles baggage, cargo, cabin cleaning, aircraft towing, and flight operations for 45 airlines, including 12 charter and cargo airlines such as UPS Canada, Nolinor Aviation, and Cathay Pacific Cargo.

Delays at the beginning of the strike saw truck drivers trying to access Vista Cargo Terminal in Mississauga, Ontario waiting in line for up to 3 hours, dealing with backed up packages, and snarled traffic.

On August 10, a court injunction was filed against the union preventing them from holding trucks at the terminal for more than five minutes per truck, less than the 20 minutes per truck usually allowed by law. The injunction also prevented workers from holding more than six trucks in line at once.

Workers said the injunction was another strike-breaking technique Swissport was using, in addition to having non-unionized summer employees they said were crossing the picket line.

Local 419 members said worker issues included a proposed three-year wage freeze and changing schedules.

While this deal may be a relief for Swissport in Toronto, the company’s baggage handlers in Brussels went on strike this morning, causing delays in the European city.