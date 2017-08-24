Peel-and-stick smart trailer sensors

Truck-Lite’s new Road Ready trailer telematics system is now ready to make your trailers smarter.

The system's Master Control Unit is powered by a solar panel that has a 10-year, quick-charging battery. But it's not the only thing that doesn't require power from a tractor. There's no need to drill holes or run wires for the related sensors. They're peel-and-stick.

The sensors can relay data about tire pressure, LED operation, Antilock Brake Systems, unauthorized door openings, cargo fill and movement, cargo temperature, trailer arrival and departure, and GPS locations. There are more sensor options than any competing offering, the company says.

Event-based data is reported in real time to a desktop dashboard, and key data can even be conveyed when a trailer is still sitting in a yard, supporting pre-trip inspection activities.