Penske rolls out ELD compliant app for rental trucks

READING, PA – With less than a month to go before the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate takes effect in the United States, Penske Truck Leasing has released a new application (app) for its commercial rental customers to help them be compliant when on the road.

The company says the Penske Driver app is the first fully-integrated custom app that provides drivers with easy Hours of Service (HoS) logging, in addition to other tools.

The app will be free to Penske’s commercial customers and available on both Android and Apple iOS devices. Penske will also continue to allow drivers and fleets to use their own portable ELD systems to use in the rental vehicles.

The app was specifically designed to the meet HoS and ELD regulations and connects to the rental trucks using Bluetooth technology. It will remain connected to ensure the driver is always in compliance.

The app was custom built by Penske based on extensive customer and driver research and comes with 24/7 customer and technical support from Penske’s in-house staff.

Sherry Sanger, Penske's senior vice president of marketing, says the company has been working on the solution for rental customers since April, in order to give drivers the tools to make their jobs easier.

“Drivers are the backbone for our commercial customers, and we want to help them stay connected, compliant and informed,” she said.

In addition to logging HoS, the app allows drivers to located Penske rental and fuel locations, truck stops, CNG stations, and public scales; access essential vehicle information include recent service history; and digitally submit fuel receipts.

The app is a companion to the existing Penske Fleet app for fleet managers, launched earlier this year.

Enhancements and upgrades are already scheduled for early 2018, but the app is available for download now on the Apple app and Google Play stores for free.