Penske's ELD app

Penske Truck Leasing has unveiled an integrated app that meets the U.S. mandate for Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) and provides other productivity tools for those with Penske rental trucks.

On top of logging it can be used to locate Penske Truck Leasing service, rental, and fuel locations, as well as truck stops, Compressed Natural Gas stations, and public scales. Vehicle information includes views of recent service history, while fuel receipts can be submitted using a related form and picture of a receipt.

It was custom built in-house and is available for free to commercial customers, although Penske will still allow drivers and fleets to use their own portable ELD systems as well.

This is a companion to the Penske Fleet app for fleet managers.

The app can be downloaded for Android and iOS/Apple operating systems, and connects using Bluetooth signals.