PeopleNet ELD for Android
Posted: Dec 19, 2017 3:44 PM | Last Updated: Dec 19, 2017 3:44 PM
PeopleNet is now offering an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for Android operating systems.
The eDriver Logs connect displays and data locally, ensuring that drivers can always access log information no matter what cell connections are like. With the user interface, drivers can monitor available hours and present logs to roadside inspectors, while safety managers can review logs, suggest edits, and enjoy insights into Hours of Service data across the fleet.