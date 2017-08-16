Peterbilt picks parts council

RENTON, WA – Two Canadians will have seats on the 2017 Peterbilt Parts Council, Paccar Parts has announced.

Howie Poirier of Cervus Equipment Peterbilt in Stoney Creek, Ontario, joins Brent Lawrence of Stahl Peterbilt in Edmonton, Alberta.

“Noted parts directors and managers from Peterbilt dealerships in the United States and Canada serve on the council,” said Danny Landholm, national sales manager – Peterbilt Paccar parts. “In the coming year, they will focus on optimizing truck performance for operators and fleets.

There are 384 Peterbilt dealership locations and 27 TRP Stores in North America.